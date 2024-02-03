Preston North End vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Leif Davis.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leif Davis.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Goal! Preston North End 3, Ipswich Town 0. Will Keane (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town).
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town).
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies