Liveupdated1706975408

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706975363

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).

3 February 2024 15:49
1706975236

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

3 February 2024 15:47
1706975185

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Leif Davis.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975143

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leif Davis.

3 February 2024 15:45
1706975054

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3 February 2024 15:44
1706974953

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Goal! Preston North End 3, Ipswich Town 0. Will Keane (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974771

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town).

3 February 2024 15:39
1706974710

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town).

3 February 2024 15:38
1706974594

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

3 February 2024 15:36
1706974234

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town

Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3 February 2024 15:30

