Preston North End vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Match ends, Preston North End 1, Millwall 1.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Millwall 1.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Foul by Liam Lindsay (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Millwall
Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Preston North End vs Millwall
Foul by Ryan Longman (Millwall).
Preston North End vs Millwall
Offside, Preston North End. Ben Woodburn tries a through ball, but Liam Millar is caught offside.
