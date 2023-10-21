Jump to content

Liveupdated1697894702

Preston North End vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 11:30
A general view of Deepdale
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697894633

Preston North End vs Millwall

Match ends, Preston North End 1, Millwall 1.

21 October 2023 14:23
1697894604

Preston North End vs Millwall

Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Millwall 1.

21 October 2023 14:23
1697894600

Preston North End vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

21 October 2023 14:23
1697894528

Preston North End vs Millwall

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 14:22
1697894524

Preston North End vs Millwall

Foul by Liam Lindsay (Preston North End).

21 October 2023 14:22
1697894461

Preston North End vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.

21 October 2023 14:21
1697894331

Preston North End vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.

21 October 2023 14:18
1697894291

Preston North End vs Millwall

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jake Cooper.

21 October 2023 14:18
1697894246

Preston North End vs Millwall

Foul by Ryan Longman (Millwall).

21 October 2023 14:17
1697894093

Preston North End vs Millwall

Offside, Preston North End. Ben Woodburn tries a through ball, but Liam Millar is caught offside.

21 October 2023 14:14

