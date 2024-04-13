Preston North End vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Jack Whatmough (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Sargent.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Foul by Borja Sainz (Norwich City).
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Preston North End vs Norwich City
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies