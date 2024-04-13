Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713019144

Preston North End vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019015

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Jack Whatmough (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 April 2024 15:36
1713019012

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018862

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018818

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Sargent.

13 April 2024 15:33
1713018695

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018602

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Foul by Borja Sainz (Norwich City).

13 April 2024 15:30
1713018527

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018496

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018436

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

13 April 2024 15:27
1713018398

Preston North End vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:26

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in