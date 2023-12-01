Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Ched Evans (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).
Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).
Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
Foul by Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers).
