Liveupdated1701462483

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Friday 01 December 2023 19:00
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701462463

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Ched Evans (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 December 2023 20:27
1701462338

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).

1 December 2023 20:25
1701462333

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 December 2023 20:25
1701462221

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 December 2023 20:23
1701462212

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Delay in match because of an injury Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

1 December 2023 20:23
1701462192

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 December 2023 20:23
1701462150

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

1 December 2023 20:22
1701461887

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

1 December 2023 20:18
1701461838

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

1 December 2023 20:17
1701461827

Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers).

1 December 2023 20:17

