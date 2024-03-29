Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711727224

Preston North End vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727196

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Offside, Preston North End. Will Keane is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:46
1711727136

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 15:45
1711727123

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:45
1711727093

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Emil Riis (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:44
1711726964

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Goal! Preston North End 3, Rotherham United 0. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

29 March 2024 15:42
1711726832

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726672

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Goal! Preston North End 2, Rotherham United 0. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen following a fast break.

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726544

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Sam Nombe is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:35
1711726499

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726338

Preston North End vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Charlie Wyke is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:32

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in