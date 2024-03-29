Preston North End vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Offside, Preston North End. Will Keane is caught offside.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Emil Riis (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Goal! Preston North End 3, Rotherham United 0. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Goal! Preston North End 2, Rotherham United 0. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen following a fast break.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Offside, Rotherham United. Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Foul by Jordan Storey (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Rotherham United
Offside, Rotherham United. Charlie Wyke is caught offside.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies