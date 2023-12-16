Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702746243

Preston North End vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702746188

Preston North End vs Watford

Match ends, Preston North End 1, Watford 5.

16 December 2023 17:03
1702745994

Preston North End vs Watford

Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Watford 5.

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745993

Preston North End vs Watford

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Hamer.

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745987

Preston North End vs Watford

Attempt saved. Robert Brady (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745935

Preston North End vs Watford

Liam Millar (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745900

Preston North End vs Watford

Duane Holmes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745864

Preston North End vs Watford

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745828

Preston North End vs Watford

Attempt missed. Wesley Hoedt (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745777

Preston North End vs Watford

Foul by Duane Holmes (Preston North End).

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745671

Preston North End vs Watford

Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

16 December 2023 16:54

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in