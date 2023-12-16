Preston North End vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Deepdale
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Preston North End vs Watford
Match ends, Preston North End 1, Watford 5.
Preston North End vs Watford
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Watford 5.
Preston North End vs Watford
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
Preston North End vs Watford
Attempt saved. Robert Brady (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Preston North End vs Watford
Liam Millar (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End vs Watford
Duane Holmes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End vs Watford
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Preston North End vs Watford
Attempt missed. Wesley Hoedt (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Preston North End vs Watford
Foul by Duane Holmes (Preston North End).
Preston North End vs Watford
Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies