Independent
US election
Liveupdated

Preston North End vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Wednesday 02 October 2024 17:45 BST
Comments
A general view of Deepdale
A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Preston North End vs Watford

Match ends, Preston North End 3, Watford 0.

2 October 2024 21:39

Preston North End vs Watford

Second Half ends, Preston North End 3, Watford 0.

2 October 2024 21:39

Preston North End vs Watford

Foul by Ryan Andrews (Watford).

2 October 2024 21:37

Preston North End vs Watford

Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

2 October 2024 21:34

Preston North End vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

2 October 2024 21:32

Preston North End vs Watford

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

2 October 2024 21:32

Preston North End vs Watford

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

2 October 2024 21:31

Preston North End vs Watford

Substitution, Preston North End. Emil Riis replaces Milutin Osmajic.

2 October 2024 21:29

Preston North End vs Watford

Foul by Mattie Pollock (Watford).

2 October 2024 21:29

Preston North End vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

2 October 2024 21:28

