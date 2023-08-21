Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While England play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final, in the biggest game in football, there is also a record amount of prize money on the line for the winners.

Fifa announced before the tournament that a total fund of $152m (£126m) would be paid in prize money during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Of that, there is a $110m (£86m) performance-based fund, more than three times more than $30m on offer during the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. There is a further pot $42.5m which has been put aside for preparation funding and club benefits.

One notable aspect of this year’s World Cup is that players will receive 44 per cent of the performance-based fund which will be paid separately to what each country earns.

How much do players earn for winning the Women’s World Cup?

Champions: $270,000 (£212,000)

Runners-up: $195,000 (£153,000)

Third: $180,000 (£141,000)

Fourth: $165,000 (£130,000)

Quarter-finals: $90,000 (£70,000)

Round of 16: $60,000 (£47,000)

Group stage: $30,000 (£23,600)

How much do teams earn for winning the Women’s World Cup?

Champions: $4,290,000 (£3.4m)

Runners-up: $3,015,000 (£2.4m)

Third: $2,610,000 (£2.0m)

Fourth: $2,455,000 (£1.9m)

Quarter-finals: $2,180,000 (£1.7m)

Round of 16: $1,870,000 (£1.4m)

Group stage: $1,560,000 (£1.2m)

How does it compare to the men’s World Cup?

There remains a huge discrepancy in prize money between the men’s and women’s World Cup. The record prize money of $152m (£126m) announced by Fifa before the tournament remains some way short of the reported $440m (£365m) prize money on offer to teams at last year’s men’s finals in Qatar.

Fifa president Giannni Infantino has announced plans to achieve equal pay between the men’s and women’s World Cup at the 2026 and 2027 tournaments. On Friday, the Fifa president urged media and sponsors to step up to help bridge the gap and said women “have the power to convince men” that equity in football can be reached.

He said; “The pledge has to be, and to ask everyone, in terms of broadcasters, sponsors, partners, to of course pay a fair price to women’s football. Not to the World Cup, the World Cup has already generated over $570m (£447m), but to women’s football in general in all the countries, in all the leagues, in all the competitions.”