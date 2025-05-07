Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Last week’s first leg was an intriguing affair at the Emirates, though it was settled with an early goal from Ousmane Dembele that has given PSG a potentially vital aggregate lead.

And the Gunners travel to the French capital knowing that any further slip-ups could be extremely costly at this stage of the competition, as both sides fight for a place in the final in Munich later this month.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have cause for optimism after a first leg performance that showed they can hurt PSG if it all clicks, so fans will be hoping for a famous comeback in what it the biggest game of Arteta’s tenure so far.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG vs Arsenal?

PSG vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 May at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

For the hosts, Luis Enrique rested the majority of his starters for the loss against Strasbourg at the weekend, and the Spaniard confirmed that Dembele will be fit to face the Gunners after picking up a rumoured hamstring strain in the first leg.

Elsewhere, Presnel Kimpembe and Lee Kang In look like they will miss the second leg, though Lucas Hernandez may have recovered in time.

Jurrien Timber is the main doubt for Arsenal after missing the loss to Bournemouth, though both him and Martin Odegaard trained on Tuesday. The Gunners will also welcome back Thomas Partey after he was suspended for the first leg.

Jorginho remains out alongside Kai Havertz, though Riccardo Calafiori has returned to training and Arteta will hope he can call upon the Italian if needed on Wednesday night.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

Odds

PSG to progress - 2/11

Arsenal to progress - 7/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.