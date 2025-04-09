Is PSG vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Parc de Princes tonight.

The French club are the newly crowned Ligue 1 champions following a 1-0 victory over Angers on Saturday, ably managing to secure the title with six matches left to play.

Their focus now turns to the Champions League where they take on Aston Villa in the last eight having eliminated Liverpool, via a penalty shootout, in the previous round.

Villa have impressed in this competition for Unai Emery and hope to keep their fine run going. They defeated Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and have secured wins over Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig already in this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s fixture:

When is PSG vs Aston Villa?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 9 April at the Parc de Princes in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage from 7.00pm BST. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for £30.99 per month.

Team news

Lee Kang-in is currently sidelined for PSG and the hosts will be without their captain, Marquinhos, for the first leg as he serves a suspension.

Luis Enrique rested his big guns in Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele for the title winning match against Angers and they are expected to return to the starting line-up.

For Aston Villa, PSG loanee Marco Asensio is set to face his old club having score eight goals in 11 appearances for Villa. Leon Bailey is an injury doubt though has been seen in full training and could feature at some point in the game.

But, Ross Barkley will be absent and Emery has to decide who to select in midfield with John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara both fit to start.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Asensio, Rogers; Rashford

Odds

PSG to win 1/3

Draw 16/5

Aston Villa to win 6/1

PSG vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have been one of the more impressive sides in the competition so far but face a huge step up in level for this quarter-final. Should Unai Emery’s men come out of this test with a positive outcome they cannot be ruled out of progressing even further in the competition but PSG have more than enough attacking quality to hurt them, especially with such a strong record at home.

PSG 2-0 Aston Villa.