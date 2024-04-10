PSG vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League latest team news, line-ups and more tonight
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona renew their recent rivalry in the Champions League quarter-final first leg
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet again in the Champions League with a place in the semi-finals on the line. After a thrilling start to the quarter-final first legs on Tuesday night across both London and Madrid, an opportunity awaits those in action tonight with one of PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid guaranteed to make the Wembley final.
PSG and Barcelona are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback at the Nou Camp. But Barcelona have now gone nine years since they last reached the Champions League final.
Meanwhile PSG, now managed by former Barca boss Luis Enrique, have still yet to end their quest for European glory as Kylian Mbappe leads French club’s bid to win the tournament for the first time.
Can PSG take the advantage as the two sides meet at the Parc des Princes tonight? Follow live updates in tonight’s match blog, below, and get the latest odds and tips, here.
Harry Kane using domestic disappointment to fuel Bayern's Champions League bid
Harry Kane says the bitter pill of Bayern Munich’s doomed Bundesliga title defence and the prospect of a Wembley final is fuelling his desire for Champions League glory.
Former Tottenham star Kane returned to haunt familiar foes Arsenal by converting a first-half penalty in Tuesday evening’s thrilling quarter-final first leg which ended tantalisingly poised at 2-2.
Bayern’s 11-season run as German champions could be over before next week’s return match with the Gunners as unbeaten runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen sit 16 points clear with only 18 left to play for.
Should Harry Kane have been sent-off against Arsenal? The Independent sports team have their say
There were a couple of moments of contention in the encounter, with an apparent elbow from Harry Kane dominating the discussion in some quarters. The Independent’s team of football writers assembled to have their say on the incident.
Experience almost beat naive exuberance - but have Bayern Munich missed their shot?
The draw leaves the tie evenly poised ahead of the reverse leg, which Bayern will be pretty pleased about. But, given their inconsistent season, could last night have been a missed opportunity?
Last night’s action
We’ll get to tonight’s action in a bit, but first we will look back on yesterday and a hectic evening of Champions League fun. Miguel Delaney was at the Emirates to try to make sense of Arsenal against Bayern Munich:
Arsenal's Champions League lesson reveals true Bayern Munich quality
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: The Gunners showed their character in rallying late on, as Bukayo Saka was denied a late penalty
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both received a boost to their Champions League ambitions by being placed in the supposedly softer side of the draw for the latter stages, but only one can advance from their blockbuster quarter-final tie.
The two giants of European football have seen their Champions League odds both to win the title and reach the final slashed after avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich until potentially the final.
PSG are favourites with football betting sites to emerge from this side of the draw and the majority of betting apps make them odds-on to win Wednesday’s first leg of the quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
Predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Early team news
Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the first leg after picking up a third caution of the competition against Real Sociedad. Nordi Mukiele may have deputised on the right side of defence but suffered a head injury at the weekend, while Presnel Kimpembe remains out.
Gavi and Alejandro Balde are Barcelona’s longer-term absentees, but Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen are nearing returns from their own injury issues. All three have travelled to Paris, but De Jong and Pedri face late fitness tests.
How can I watch PSG vs Barcelona?
When is PSG vs Barcelona?
The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 April at the Parc des Princes.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet in another significant European fixture as the pair vie for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.
The two sides are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback.
PSG beat La Liga opposition to reach the last eight, felling Real Sociedad, though were surprisingly held in a top-against-bottom Ligue 1 encounter with Clermont Foot at the weekend.
Barcelona, meanwhile, bested Napoli to make the quarter-finals. Here’s everything you need to know.
