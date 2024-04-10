✕ Close Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet again in the Champions League with a place in the semi-finals on the line. After a thrilling start to the quarter-final first legs on Tuesday night across both London and Madrid, an opportunity awaits those in action tonight with one of PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid guaranteed to make the Wembley final.

PSG and Barcelona are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback at the Nou Camp. But Barcelona have now gone nine years since they last reached the Champions League final.

Meanwhile PSG, now managed by former Barca boss Luis Enrique, have still yet to end their quest for European glory as Kylian Mbappe leads French club’s bid to win the tournament for the first time.

Can PSG take the advantage as the two sides meet at the Parc des Princes tonight? Follow live updates in tonight’s match blog, below, and get the latest odds and tips, here.