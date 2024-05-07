✕ Close Terzic expects an 'even tougher' test from PSG in second leg

The first Champions League finalist of the 2023/24 season will be revealed this evening as Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund play the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Parc des Princes in France.

The German side, underdogs before the first leg took place, will now be the favourites to progress after Niclas Fullkrug’s decisive goal at Signal Iduna Park a week ago. On a night which saw both teams create and miss a plethora of chances, Dortmund edged ahead in the tie thanks to a 1-0 win and will bring a slender lead to Paris.

However, the French champions will believe they can overturn the deficit and mount a comeback that will send them to Wembley at the end of the month. In Kylian Mbappe they have one of the best footballers on the planet and Luis Enrique’s team will be encouraged by the chances they managed to create away from home. With the crowd on their side this evening there is every chance they can pull off an upset.

