PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more from semi-final second leg
Dortmund hold a one-goal advantage heading into the match after their victory in the first leg
The first Champions League finalist of the 2023/24 season will be revealed this evening as Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund play the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Parc des Princes in France.
The German side, underdogs before the first leg took place, will now be the favourites to progress after Niclas Fullkrug’s decisive goal at Signal Iduna Park a week ago. On a night which saw both teams create and miss a plethora of chances, Dortmund edged ahead in the tie thanks to a 1-0 win and will bring a slender lead to Paris.
However, the French champions will believe they can overturn the deficit and mount a comeback that will send them to Wembley at the end of the month. In Kylian Mbappe they have one of the best footballers on the planet and Luis Enrique’s team will be encouraged by the chances they managed to create away from home. With the crowd on their side this evening there is every chance they can pull off an upset.
Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest PSG vs Dortmund odds and tips right here:
PSG vs Dortmund prediction
Borussia Dortmund managed to come away with a win in the first leg though they could only muster one goal at Signal Iduna Park which may come back to haunt them this evening.
It will be a different and difficult atmosphere in the Parc des Princes and one that should encourage PSG to go on the attack. If Dortmund can score they’ll be the favourites to progress but the more likely scenario is the the hosts cut the deficit and sneak through with the help of a clean sheet.
PSG 2-0 Dortmund (2-1 agg).
PSG vs Dortmund predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug
What is the early team news?
PSG are without Lucas Hernandez, who ruptured his ACL in the first leg and has been ruled out on this summer’s Euros as a result. Presnell Kimbembe remains out too, which means Brazil international Lucas Beraldo is likely to come in to defence and Nuno Mendes will once again have to face Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund could be unchanged from the first leg. Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini are out but they have no other fitness issues.
How to watch PSG vs Dortmund
The match will kick off at 8pm BST (9pm local) at the Parc des Princes, Paris.
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, while customers can also stream the action live on discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as the semi-finals continue with the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s tie against Borussia Dortmund.
This evening’s encounter takes place at the Parc des Princes in Paris with Dortmund bringing a slim one-goal advantage into the game after Niclas Fullkrug’s winning strike a week ago.
The match at the Signal Iduna Park saw both teams create and miss plenty of chances in an open affair that could have swung either way if the attackers were more clinical. Dortmund were encouraged by the Yellow Wall of supporters a week ago but this evening they will be up against PSG home support who will believe a comeback is on the cards.
Paris defender Lucas Hernandez misses the match due to a ruptured ACL but Luis Enrique’s side will be more than ready to overturn their deficit and make a run for the final at Wembley.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies