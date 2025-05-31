PSG v Inter Milan LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Champions League final as Kvaratskhelia fit to start
Will Paris Saint-Germain finally get their hands on the Champions League or will Inter Milan claim a fourth European crown? Follow all the action from the showdown in Munich
PSG take on Inter Milan tonight in the Champions League final as Luis Enrique bids to finally deliver the European crown to Paris.
The French giants’ only European trophy came when they won the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup, and the Champions League has been the stated goal ever since the Qatari buyout in 2011. They came close in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in the final, and a vibrant young side led by their passionate Spanish manager are determined to go one step further here in Munich.
Standing in PSG’s way are Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan side who dramatically knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals. Inter, who lifted the European Cup in 1964, 1965 and 2010, also have unfinished business in this competition after defeat by Manchester City in the final two years ago.
Who will be crowned the new kings of Europe?
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN by signing up here now and follow all the action from PSG v Inter Milan in the Champions League final below:
Inspired by tragedy, how Luis Enrique led fearless PSG to the Champions League final
Luis Enrique’s daughter died from rare bone cancer in 2019 - but as he leads PSG into the Champions League final, he says her spirit is with him.
Miguel Delaney reports:
Inspired by tragedy, how Luis Enrique led fearless PSG to the Champions League final
Inter Milan’s kit choice explained ahead of Champions League final
Inter Milan are set to don their third kit, a golden yellow strip, for tonight's Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Munich.
The final marks the first official encounter between the two sides, and the first time Inter have used their third kit in a Champions League final.
PSG, designated as the home team, will wear their traditional navy blue shirts and shorts with a white and red stripe.
As a result, this kit clash prevents Inter from playing in their classic black and blue.
Instead of their second strip—white shirts with blue details—the Italian side opted for the golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts.
Inter Milan’s kit choice explained ahead of Champions League final
Champions League final team news
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starts despite being a doubt after his missed the French Cup final. Luis Enrique has gone for Desire Doué over Bradley Barcola on the right. Presnel Kimpembe is out with an Achilles tendon issue and PSG are as expected elsewhere.
Benjamin Pavard starts ahead of Yann Bisseck in the Inter defence. Inter, too, are as expected elsewhere with Lautaro Martinez passed fit to start alongside Marcus Thuram in attack.
Champions League final: Confirmed line-ups
PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembelé, Kvaratskhelia
Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez
Players to look out for in the final
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have all left PSG but that doesn't mean there aren't players to watch.
Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has starred for the team since joining from Napoli in January. Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are chipping in the goals that Mbappe's no longer scoring, and the team has one of the world's best goalkeepers in Gianluigi Donnarumma, formerly of AC Milan.
Meanwhile, Inter count on Argentina star Lautaro Martinez to lead the team with his captaincy and goals.
'In front of us we have a great team'
Inzaghi was asked what his team needs more than anything else in order to defeat Luis Enrique's PSG, a side which has won every trophy they have competed for so far this season.
"Aggressiveness, clarity, there could be many more because to play a match like this, to win, to win such an important match, it will take everything," Inzaghi said.
"It will take everything, along with all the details that we are trying to take care of in the best possible way, knowing that in front of us we have a great team that has deserved the final, like Inter, which has incredible strength and a great coach."
Inter out to avenge 2023 heartbreak
Inter Milan are determined to avenge their 2023 Champions League final loss, though manager Simone Inzaghi warned on Friday against letting determination become obsession against Paris St Germain in this year's final.
While Inter's domestic campaign ended trophyless, in Europe, Inzaghi and his players are desperate to banish the ghosts of Istanbul and their defeat to Manchester City, but they will not let their resolve turn into fixation ahead of tonight’s showdown in Munich.
"I have seen determination and not the obsession that shouldn't be there," Inzaghi told reporters.
"Instead, there should be the right concentration and determination, and this is what the guys have shown me in these days.
"I asked during the week for concentration and determination, but not obsession, we must be free, free of mind in preparing in the best possible way."
PSG hoping to battle through trauma
The terms “Champions League final” and “Munich” do not spark happy thoughts for PSG when used in the same sentence.
PSG failed to win Europe’s most coveted prize at their previous time of asking, losing to Bayern Munich in an echoey final in 2020.
Five years on, they play at the home of their heartbreakers as they stand within touching distance of their holy grail.
Inter's last trip to Munich
Simone Inzaghi’s side fared pretty well when they visited the Allianz earlier this season.
A good omen for the Nerazzurri?
After finishing fourth in the league phase, Inter have not lost a game on their way to the final. Here’s their route to Munich:
Round of 16
Feyenoord 0-2 Inter Milan
Inter Milan 2-1 Feyenoord (agg 4-1)
Quarter-finals
Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter Milan
Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich (agg 4-3)
Semi-finals
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Inter Milan 4-3 Barcelona (7-6 agg)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments