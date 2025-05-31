Lautaro Martinez: will 'El Toro' light up the final?

PSG take on Inter Milan tonight in the Champions League final as Luis Enrique bids to finally deliver the European crown to Paris.

The French giants’ only European trophy came when they won the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup, and the Champions League has been the stated goal ever since the Qatari buyout in 2011. They came close in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in the final, and a vibrant young side led by their passionate Spanish manager are determined to go one step further here in Munich.

Standing in PSG’s way are Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan side who dramatically knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals. Inter, who lifted the European Cup in 1964, 1965 and 2010, also have unfinished business in this competition after defeat by Manchester City in the final two years ago.

Who will be crowned the new kings of Europe?