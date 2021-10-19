Paris Saint-Germain will look to build on their recent victory over Manchester City when they host RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage this evening.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for the club since his move from Barcelona in a memorable 2-0 win over the Premier League champions in Group A but Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had mixed results so far this campaign.

The French side were held by Club Brugge in their Champions League opener while their 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season was put to an end by Rennes before the international break.

RB Leipzig have had a difficult start to the season under new manager Jesse Marsch and lost their opening two matches of the Champions League 6-3 to City and 2-1 to Club Brugge. They sit eighth in the Bundesliga table but will be out to avenge their defeat to PSG in the semi-finals of the Champions League two seasons ago.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is PSG vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What’s the team news?

Lionel Messi is set to return to the PSG team after missing Friday’s win over Angers but Neymar is out with an injury picked up on international duty with Brazil. Leandro Parades is also unavailable due to an injury sustained with Argentina but Marquinhos is back.

Angel Di Maria remains suspended for the hosts while Sergio Ramos’ wait for his first PSG appearance continues after the Spain defender was hit with another injury set-back.

Dani Olmo remains out for RB Leipzig after missing the Nations League finals with a thigh injury but Angelino is available following his return from suspension.

Possible line-ups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Herrera; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Poulsen

Odds

PSG: 7/15

Draw: 17/4

RB Leipzig: 31/5

Prediction

Although the Bundesliga side arrive in Paris pointless in Group A, RB Leipzig can still pack a punch and have the in-form former PSG player Christopher Nkunku in their ranks. PSG remain favourites however, and will have the edge in a close match. PSG 2-1 RB Leipzig