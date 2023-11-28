PSG vs Newcastle LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Alexander Isak goal puts visitors ahead
Eddie Howe’s side need to win to keep themselves in the Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain take on Newcastle in a crucial Champions League tie that could determine which of the two teams makes it out of the group stages.
With just two fixtures to play in this part of the competition, Group F is incredibly tight as just three points separate Borussia Dortmund in first and Eddie Howe’s men in fourth. A victory for Newcastle tonight would jump them above PSG in the table and keep them in the mix to qualify for the knockout rounds.
PSG, meanwhile, are currently second and three points against Newcastle would ensure they remain in European competition though they would need Dortmund to also defeat AC Milan in order to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Newcastle completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month but they’ve been rocked by losses of key personnel and will face a difficult task of salvaging their Champions League campaign in Paris tonight.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
PSG 0-1 Newcastle
51 mins: Kieran Trippier is given the ball by Nick Pope and he slips it into midfield for Joelinton. The midfielder then turns and spies Miguel Almiron making a run down the right wing.
The ball is chipped over the top but Danilo comes sweeping across to cover for the hosts and comes away with the ball.
PSG 0-1 Newcastle
48 mins: Joelinton chips a lovely ball over to the top and gets it up to Alexander Isak. He carries the ball into the penalty area and comes up against Danilo.
The defender keeps him at bay and stops the goalscorer getting a shot away. Instead his rolls it back to Lewis Miley who tries to feed a quick pass over to Miguel Almiron but puts it too wide of the forward and PSG recover the ball.
Second half! PSG 0-1 Newcastle
Newcastle get the ball rolling for the second half in Paris. Can Eddie Howe’s men go on to win this game?
No changes made from either manager.
HT PSG 0-1 Newcastle
It’s half-time in the two games in Group F with AC Milan drawing 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund.
As it stands, Newcastle sit second in the group, a point behind Dortmund.
PSG slip to third, level on points with AC Milan.
HT PSG 0-1 Newcastle
Paris Saint-Germain have dominated possession during the first half, controlling 61% of the ball. They’ve created 14 chances but only three of them have been on target.
In contrast Newcastle have had three attempts with two on target and one goal scored.
HT PSG 0-1 Newcastle
Half-time! PSG 0-1 Newcastle
45+3 mins: Oh close! Alexander Isak almost gets in behind Milan Skriniar who lunges for the ball right on the edge of the box. The defender comes away with possession but that was a risky move.
A second Newcastle goal could kill the game off.
The whistle goes for half-time. Newcastle are almost there. 45 minutes left to play.
PSG 0-1 Newcastle
45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play before the break.
PSG 0-1 Newcastle
43 mins: Newcastle’s main objective here is to hold on to their lead but they are trying to create opportunities in the attacking side of the pitch.
Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron just can’t combine and get in behind the PSG line.
PSG 0-1 Newcastle
40 mins: AC Milan have equalised against Borussia Dortmund meaning as things stand there are just two points separating all four teams.
What a group this one is. Five minutes to go until half-time.
