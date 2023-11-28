Jump to content
PSG vs Newcastle predictions: Champions League betting tips and odds

PSG face Newcastle in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes in a vital match for both teams
Last Updated: 29th of November 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
PSG vs Newcastle predictions:

PSG vs Newcastle predictions: 

Newcastle are in a desperate fight to preserve their Champions League future against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes (8pm, TNT Sports 2). 

The Magpies have suffered back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund in their last two Group F matches, which has put their hopes of reaching the last 16 in jeopardy. 

A defeat in Paris and a victory for Dortmund over Milan would end their Champions League campaign with one game to spare, although they could still qualify for the Europa League.

The Magpies are entering their clash with PSG fresh off a brilliant performance in the Premier League. 

Before the international break, Eddie Howe’s men lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on the road, but responded with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea at St James’ Park

They will hope to carry that momentum to the Parc des Princes, having beaten PSG by that same scoreline in the reverse fixture. 

Luis Enrique’s men thrashed Monaco last time out, recording a 5-2 victory to re-affirm their standing at the top of Ligue 1. 

The French outfit did lose last time out in the Champions League in a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at San Siro. 

They need a response to shore up hopes of reaching the last 16, and football betting sites have installed PSG as the odds-on favourites to beat Newcastle on home soil. 

Here are our predictions for the crucial Group F showdown using the best Champions League odds.

PSG to shut out Newcastle 

PSG were embarrassed in their meeting with the Magpies on Tyneside. Howe’s side produced a sublime performance to put the French outfit to the sword with ease, scoring four times in a comprehensive victory. 

Newcastle played with an intensity that the visitors failed to match, and they proved again at the weekend what a force they are at St James’ Park. 

On the other hand, Newcastle have only won twice on the road in all competitions this season, and lost 2-0 to Dortmund in the last round of Champions League fixtures.

Outside the cauldron of St James’ Park, Howe has struggled to find the right balance and it has resulted in middling form. 

PSG have been dominant at home, winning their last six, including their 5-2 hammering of Monaco. The two goals conceded against Monaco were the first Enrique’s men had shipped at home since a 3-2 defeat to Nice in September. 

Newcastle have failed to score in three of their four Champions League games, so we’re backing PSG to shut out the Magpies and win the contest with our first tip at odds of 21/10 with BetVictor

PSG vs Newcastle Prediction 1: PSG to win to nil – 21/10 BetVictor

Mbappe to find Champions League form 

Kylian Mbappe has been quiet by his high standards in the first four games of the group stage, scoring twice. 

He has not hit the heights that we have come to expect of the 24-year-old in the final third. 

To secure their place in the round of 16, PSG will need fireworks from their main man. He enters the contest in excellent form, having scored two hat-tricks in his last four games.  

Mbappe was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in the win over his former club Monaco as well as providing the assist for Vitinha’s effort.

Newcastle were excellent in the reverse fixture to subdue the forward, limiting his impact on the contest.  

However, they will face a much tougher proposition on this occasion with injuries looming large at the back. 

PSG will want to set the tone from the off with their best player leading the way as he did in their 3-0 win over Milan in October. 

We’re backing Mbappe to get their night off to a fast start by scoring the opening goal at odds of 11/4 with William Hill

PSG vs Newcastle Prediction 2: Kylian Mbappe first goalscorer – 11/4 William Hill

Look out for Newcastle bookings 

Newcastle have received the third most yellow cards in the Premier League this season with 37, only Chelsea and Wolves have accumulated more cautions.  

Howe’s side have been more restrained in the Champions League collecting only six yellow cards in four matches, although three of those bookings came in the 4-1 win over PSG. 

It suggests that we could be in store for another stop-start game where the Magpies will look to slow the pace with niggly fouls.  

They’re building a reputation for playing within the margins and that could be exposed on the continent, especially against a team that has pace to burn on the counter.

Referee Szymon Marciniak has been assigned the fixture and has been active with his cards in his previous two Champions League games. 

He has brandished 10 yellow cards, which shows that he’s not afraid to lay down the law to the players on the pitch.  

Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes were among the players to be booked at St James’ Park in the reverse game, and have totalled 15 cautions between them in all competitions this season. 

Based on the fact both players will likely be starting, we’re backing Newcastle to receive over 2.5 cards at 11/10 with bet365

PSG vs Newcastle Prediction 3: Newcastle to receive over 2.5 cards – 11/10 bet365

Should you wish to follow any of our PSG vs Newcastle tips, be sure to check out what free bets are available ahead of kick-off. Most new betting sites provide new customers with free bet offers on football.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

