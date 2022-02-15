Close The numbers behind Messi vs Real Madrid

Follow live coverage as Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Champions League tie tonight.

PSG face the 13-time winners in the first leg of a round of 16 match on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes with both hoping to put one foot in the quarter-finals with a good result in Paris. Lionel Messi is likely to be key and boasts a superb record against the Spanish giants with 26 goals and 14 assists in 45 games, all for former club Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe will also be a focus with the French star set to be key against the team he is widely expected to join in the summer.

Madrid haven’t reached the final since completing a hat trick of European Cups back in 2018. Now coach Carlo Ancelotti travels to face the side he once coached with only one win in the past four matches in all competitions, but confidence remains high despite Karim Benzema being potentially a doubt. “Now we’re heading into what is the most beautiful time in football,” midfielder Casemiro said. “We want to win everything we can.” Follow all the latest updates and analysis here: