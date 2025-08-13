PSG vs Tottenham live: Spurs begin Thomas Frank era with clash of European champions in Uefa Super Cup
Can Spurs upset the Champions League winners in Udine?
The Thomas Frank era begins in earnest for Tottenham Hotspur as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in a clash of European champions in the Uefa Super Cup.
A Europa League crown and long-awaited end to Tottenham’s trophy drought did not prove enough to save Ange Postecoglou’s job, leaving former Brentford boss Frank to pick up from the Australian and seek greater consistency domestically this season. It’s been an interesting summer for Spurs with Son Heung-min’s departure requiring the appointment of a new club captain - Cristian Romero will lead the side for the first time officially in the role as they face a tricky test in this traditional season curtain-raiser.
Having romped to the Champions League in such style earlier this year, one might have presumed that PSG would be a happy camp on the eve of a new Ligue 1 season, but the ongoing spat with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma over his future - or lack thereof - at the club threatens to cause some instability for Luis Enrique. Most of the pieces that solved the puzzle of continental success remain, though, and will hope to add more silverware in Udine.
Follow all of the latest from the Super Cup with our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson.
Tottenham team news
Tottenham will be without playmaker James Maddison after suffering an ACL injury, which could see him sidelined for seven months.
Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie are doubts although were included in the travelling squad, while Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin remain out.
Joao Palhinha could make competitive his debut following his loan arrival from Bayern Munich, alongside Mohammed Kudus.
PSG team news
For PSG, last season ended just a month ago as they succumbed to defeat in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea. It means they only returned to pre-season on 6 August and have no new injury concerns.
However, they will be without star midfielder Joao Neves, who was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in that final defeat.
New goalkeeper signing Lucas Chevalier could start in between the sticks, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in a contract standoff with the Parisian giants.
Illia Zabarnyi completed his move from Bournemouth on Tuesday but may not be ready in time.
How can I watch the Uefa Super Cup?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is PSG vs Tottenham?
The Uefa Super Cup match will take place on Wednesday, 13 August, with kick-off set for 8pm BST (9pm local time).
The venue for the final is the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, which serves as the home of Serie A side Udinese. It has a capacity of just over 25,000.
PSG vs Tottenham LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Super Cup!
It’s a clash of European champions as unlikely Europa League victors Tottenham look to cause a major upset against Champions League winners PSG.
European glory brought a long-awaited end to Tottenham’s trophy drought but it did not prove enough to save Ange Postecoglou’s job, leaving former Brentford boss Thomas Frank to pick up from the Australian and seek greater consistency domestically this season.
The Dane’s era at Tottenham begins in earnest tonight - can he kick things off with even more silverware?
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and play-by-play action, right here.
Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges
Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.
As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.
Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.
