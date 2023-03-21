PSV ban fan for 40 years after attack on Sevilla goalkeeper

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven have banned a supporter for 40 years from their stadium after he attacked Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during a Europa League match.

The pitch invader ran onto the field in the play-off fixture in February, aiming a punch at the visiting player before being wrestled to the ground by the six-foot three-inch Serbian ‘keeper.

Dmitrovic continued to play out the game, with his side progressing on aggregate, saying after the match he hoped his aggressor was “well punished” for the act and suggesting he was “probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already”.

Now PSV have banned the supporter from the Philips Stadium for 40 years and also handed the 20-year-old a two-year ban from the surrounding areas of the ground - though it has also emerged that he was already under a stadium suspension handed down by the Dutch football association (KNVB).

That KNVB injunction was a multi-year banning order running until 2026, which the fan appears to have navigated by a friend purchasing the ticket.

A three-month prison sentence has also been given to the man, while a club statement revealed they will pursue the guilty party for any fine handed down to PSV by the game’s governing bodies.

“In addition to the stadium ban of 40 years, PSV will start proceedings to recover any damage the club incurs from him. The [person responsible for the] field entry is currently serving a three-month prison sentence, one of which is conditional. In addition, the Public Prosecution Service has also imposed an area ban around the Philips Stadium for two years,” PSV said.

Dmitrovic’s side Sevilla went on to beat Fenerbahce in the round of 16, leading them to now face Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

The Serb started both legs of the tie against Turkish opponents, though Sevilla’s regular first-choice goalkeeper is Morocco international Yassine Bounou.