Qarabag vs Newcastle prediction & Champions League betting tips

Newcastle make the long trip to Azerbaijan on Wednesday to face Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie, as they bid to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2002/03 season (kick-off 5:45 pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

The 2,529-mile journey from Newcastle to Baku will be the longest ever distance travelled by an English team for a Champions League away match, but on the pitch, they could have faced far tougher opposition than this one.

Atletico Madrid, Inter, Real Madrid, and the current holders Paris St-Germain are also involved in the play-offs as they failed to finish in the top eight of the league, which was dominated by English teams.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City are already through, so can Newcastle join them?

Football betting sites seem to think so and have them at 43/100 to win in Azerbaijan despite their poor away form this season, which has seen them win just five games in all competitions, but they should have enough to beat the side who currently sit second in their league.

Qarabag vs Newcastle prediction: Expect goals in this one

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides as well as the first time either side has reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Four points separated them in the league table, with Newcastle finishing 12th with 14 points from their eight games, while their opponents finished 22nd with 10 points.

After playing six matches to reach the Champions League main draw, they got their campaign off to a flying start with two wins from their opening two matches away at Benfica and then at home to Copenhagen.

Since then, though, they have won just one of their last six, and that came last month when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 at the Tofik Bakhramov Stadium, but their last match saw them thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool.

The Magpies won four of their eight matches, losing two and drawing two in an impressive campaign which saw them beat Union St Gilloise, Benfica, Atletico and PSV Eindhoven, while they drew away at Bayer Leverkusen and most recently PSG last time out.

Their only defeats came at home to Barcelona and away to Marseille, so they should have little to fear in this one.

Qarabag have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last six Champions League games and 21 overall, while only Kairat, who finished bottom of the table, have conceded more goals than the Azerbaijani side, and you can get 23/10 on Newcastle to score twice on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s side have averaged two goals per game, so that seems a good bet, but the fact they have conceded in their last seven in all competition and 13 in eight games in this one might make both teams to score attractive.

Betting sites are offering 10/11 on both sides finding the net and just 11/17 on over 2.5 goals, so they are expecting goals.

Gurban Gurbanov's side have scored two or more goals in their last six Champions League home matches, so maybe over 3.5 or even 4.5 could be a good option.

Qarabag vs Newcastle prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 13/8 Betfred

Qarabag vs Newcastle betting: Barnes to be back among the goals

76% of Newcastle’s goals in the Champions League this season have featured Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes as the scorer and/or assister, accounting for 13 of the 17 goals.

Gordon has six goals and two assists, while Barnes has five goals and one assist, and they combined for one goal v Benfica, which was scored by Barnes.

Barnes’ last goal came in this competition, when they beat PSV 3-0 back in January, and he would love to add to his tally for the season of 12 so far.

The 28-year-old is just one short of his best-ever season return, which he has achieved twice before, but based on his current form, he could quite easily far exceed that number.

He has scored the last goal five times so far this season, including a 90+12-minute winner against Leeds United, and betting apps are offering 11/2 on him doing it again in Azerbaijan.

Qarabag vs Newcastle prediction 2: Barnes to score - 13/8 Betway

Qarabag vs Newcastle team news:

Qarabag: The home side will once again be without goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, who is yet to feature this season due to injury.

Newcastle: The Magpies will be without Bruno Guimaraes again, with the midfielder expected to be out until the next international break, and he joins Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) on the sidelines. Sven Botman (back), Lewis Miley (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knock) could return.

Qarabag vs Newcastle predicted lineups:

Qarabag: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Barnes, Wissa, Gordon.

