Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711727104

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727053

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 March 2024 15:44
1711726992

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.

29 March 2024 15:43
1711726848

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726727

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paik Seung-Ho with a cross.

29 March 2024 15:38
1711726669

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lucas Andersen is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726577

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726538

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).

29 March 2024 15:35
1711726496

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726472

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726464

Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City

Delay in match because of an injury Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

29 March 2024 15:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in