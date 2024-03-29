Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.
Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paik Seung-Ho with a cross.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lucas Andersen is caught offside.
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
