1726605665

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 17:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Crystal Palace in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726605618

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Crystal Palace 2.

17 September 2024 21:40
1726605586

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Crystal Palace 2.

17 September 2024 21:39
1726605507

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.

17 September 2024 21:38
1726605460

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 September 2024 21:37
1726605456

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 September 2024 21:37
1726605422

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

17 September 2024 21:37
1726605365

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Daichi Kamada.

17 September 2024 21:36
1726605232

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

17 September 2024 21:33
1726605206

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Attempt missed. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Walsh.

17 September 2024 21:33
1726605205

Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

17 September 2024 21:33

