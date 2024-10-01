Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 3.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Mason Burstow (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Zambrano.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Substitution, Hull City. Abdülkadir Ömür replaces Mohamed Belloumi.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Giles replaces Liam Millar.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean McLoughlin.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Offside, Hull City. Mohamed Belloumi is caught offside.
Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City
Attempt saved. Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Millar.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments