Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Madsen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bryan.
Foul by Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville with a headed pass.
Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Andersen.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Karamoko Dembélé is caught offside.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Lucas Andersen.
