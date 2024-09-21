Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726919223

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 10:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726919200

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Nicolas Madsen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box.

21 September 2024 12:46
1726919111

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21 September 2024 12:45
1726919024

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bryan.

21 September 2024 12:43
1726918991

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Foul by Michael Frey (Queens Park Rangers).

21 September 2024 12:43
1726918863

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

21 September 2024 12:41
1726918614

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville with a headed pass.

21 September 2024 12:36
1726918546

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2024 12:35
1726918455

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Andersen.

21 September 2024 12:34
1726918403

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Karamoko Dembélé is caught offside.

21 September 2024 12:33
1726918256

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Lucas Andersen.

21 September 2024 12:30

