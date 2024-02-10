Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Jack Colback (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Hodge.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Queens Park Rangers).
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Joe Hodge (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Queens Park Rangers).
