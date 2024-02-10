Jump to content

updated

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578692

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578616

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578543

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Jack Colback (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Hodge.

10 February 2024 15:22
1707578414

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10 February 2024 15:20
1707578331

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578289

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Foul by Isaac Hayden (Queens Park Rangers).

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578255

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.

10 February 2024 15:17
1707578184

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 February 2024 15:16
1707578117

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Joe Hodge (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707578001

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City

Foul by Isaac Hayden (Queens Park Rangers).

10 February 2024 15:13

