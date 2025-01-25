Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.
Attempt blocked. Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Ronnie Edwards (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Yan Valery.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Josh Windass is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt blocked. Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
