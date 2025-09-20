Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Stoke City 0.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Stoke City 0.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Paul Nardi (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tatsuki Seko.
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City
Tatsuki Seko (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments