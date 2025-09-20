Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 14:36 BST
Comments

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Stoke City 0.

20 September 2025 14:26

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Stoke City 0.

20 September 2025 14:25

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2025 14:24

Delay in match (Stoke City).

20 September 2025 14:24

Paul Nardi (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

20 September 2025 14:22

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

20 September 2025 14:21

Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

20 September 2025 14:20

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

20 September 2025 14:20

Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tatsuki Seko.

20 September 2025 14:19

Tatsuki Seko (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 14:18

