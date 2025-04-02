Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raheem Sterling and Richarlison are among the Premier League representatives on the Football Black List to be recognised as the most influential black people in British football.

Arsenal winger Sterling, who was awarded an MBE in 2021, has long spoken out about racism in football, especially in regard to the portrayal of black players in the media. He has also fronted anti-racism and discrimination campaigns to help promote racial equality in sport.

Richarlison, meanwhile, broke down barriers last year when he openly discussed his struggles with mental health, including depression, after the World Cup. The Spurs and Brazil striker revealed how therapy “saved his life” and encouraged others to be scared of seeking professional support.

Sterling and Richarlison are joined by Aston Villa defender and England international Tyrone Mings on the five-player list, the final inclusion from the English top flight.

Richarlison spoke openly about mental health struggles last year ( PA Wire )

Chelsea star Lauren James is also recognised, having become one of the leading lights in women’s football, both for club and country. She makes up half of the female player contingent on the list, with QPR’s Kasha Petit similarly being named.

The Football Black List doesn’t only focus on players, with individuals recognised across eight different categories.

This includes the coaching category, in which Nuno Espirito Santo of Nottingham Forest is included. Santo has led Forest to dizzying heights this term and are edging closer to the incredible feat of Champions League qualification, a year on from being embroiled in a relegation battle.

The Portuguese manager is joined by Port Vale boss Darren Moore, as well as Chelsea icon turned England U21 assistant head coach Ashley Cole. Watford Women’s manager Renee Hector Arsenal Women’s U21 coach Carly Williams have similarly been recognised.

Football Black List co-founder Leon Mann has hailed its importance at shining a light on black professionals in the industry, which could inspire others to get involved in the sport.

"The Football Black List once again serves as a reminder of the incredible impact black communities are making in football,” Mann said.

"It is also vital that while we celebrate the exceptional people on the list, we recognise the ongoing underrepresentation of black people away from playing - in the boardrooms, dugouts and leadership teams across the game.

"We must take this challenge on with urgency."