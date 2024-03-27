Richarlison opens up on depression battle after World Cup: ‘I wanted to give up’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham and Brazil striker Richarlison has opened up on his battle with depression following the 2022 World Cup, and says speaking about his struggles with his mental health “saved my life”.

The 26-year-old was his country’s top scorer in Qatar and starred for Brazil with three goals in four games, but revealed that he struggled mentally after returning from the tournament and wanted to “give up”.

Richarlison, a £60m signing for Spurs in the summer of 2022, first spoke about his battles with his mental health earlier this season in an emotional interview while on international duty with Brazil.

The forward has since been supported by his club Tottenham and Richarlison, who has scored 11 goals in an improved campaign for Spurs this season, says therapy has helped him.

Richarlison spoke about his struggles with depression in an interview with ESPN Brasil and said the high of the World Cup was followed by a difficult low that could have been worse if he had not asked for help.

“I’d just played in a World Cup, man, at my peak,” Richarlison said. “I was reaching my limit, you know? I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about killing myself, but I was in a depression there, and I wanted to give up.

“Even I, who seemed to be mentally strong. After the World Cup it seemed like it all fell apart.

“I think the therapist, like it or not, saved me, saved my life. I only thought rubbish. Even on Google, I only searched for rubbish, I only wanted to see rubbish about death.

“Before I went to training, I wanted to go home, I wanted to go back to my room because, I don’t know what was going through my head. I even went and told my dad I was going to give up.

“It’s kind of sad to talk like that, you know? What I went through after the World Cup, discovering things here at home from people who had lived with me for over seven years. It is crazy.

“To go to my father, who was the guy who chased my dream with me, and say, ‘Dad, I want to give up,’ is crazy.”

Richarlison said he previously thought speaking to a therapist was “nonsense” but has seen how important seeking help can be to anyone who is struggling.

“Today I can say, look for a psychologist, if you need a psychologist, look for one because it’s nice for you to open up like that, for you to be talking to the person,” he said.

“Today a (psychologist) came to thank me for taking this to the world of football, to the world, outside the pitch too, because it is very important and, whether we like it or not, it saves lives.

“I had this prejudice before, I thought it was nonsense, I thought I was crazy. In my family, there are people who think that anyone who goes to a psychologist thinks they are crazy, they think they are insane.

“But I discovered this and thought it was wonderful. The best thing, really the best discovery I’ve ever had in my life.”