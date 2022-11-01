Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers bring a close to a testing Champions League group stage when they welcome Ajax to Ibrox.

Without a point from five games, Rangers were thrashed last time out by Napoli, yet there is still a very small chance they could qualify for the Europa League with a third-place finish.

Ajax are just three points ahead, but due to an inferior goal difference, Rangers would also need to win by five goals to reverse the head-to-head record after going down 4-0 in Amsterdam.

The Dutch side were humbled at home to Liverpool last time out and will hope to build momentum heading into what promises to be a fascinating knock-out stage in the Europa League with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus involved.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Ajax?

The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:15 pm GMT.

Team news

The hosts will likely be without a host of names through injury, with Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz joining a lengthy list on the sidelines. Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all poised to miss out. John Lundstram is out through suspension. But Glen Kamara is back.

Ajax will be without Ahmetcan Kaplan due to a knee injury, while rotation could play a part in the Dutch side’s team selection, knowing Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber would pick up a suspension if they are booked here. Brian Brobbey will face a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Sands, Barisic; Kamara, Davis; Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Bassey, Blind, Wijndal; Klaasen, Grillitsch, Taylor; Berghuis, Kudus, Ocampos

Prediction

Rangers badly need a result to build confidence and salvage some respect with third place still possible but quite improbable due to a 4-0 loss in Amsterdam. We’ll lean towards the Dutch side’s added quality prevailing despite a scare or two. 1-2.