Russell Martin is under huge pressure ahead of the first Old Firm of the season ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Rangers and Celtic meet in the first Old Firm of the season with Russell Martin under mounting pressure after a miserable start to the season.

Martin was backed by the Rangers board following Wednesday’s 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs but he has faced calls to be sacked from the club’s supporters.

Their fury will only intensify if Celtic increase their early lead in the Premiership with victory at Ibrox, although it’s been a damaging week on the other side of Glasgow, too, after they were stunned by FC Kairat and crashed out of the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers has expressed frustration at Celtic’s transfer business but the champions have won all three games to start their title defence and already sit six points clear of Rangers, who are yet to win.

Follow updates from Rangers v Celtic in the Old Firm, below: