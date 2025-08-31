Rangers v Celtic live: Russell Martin under mounting pressure in Old Firm clash
It’s been a miserable start to the season for Rangers as Celtic arrive for the first Old Firm of the season
Rangers and Celtic meet in the first Old Firm of the season with Russell Martin under mounting pressure after a miserable start to the season.
Martin was backed by the Rangers board following Wednesday’s 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs but he has faced calls to be sacked from the club’s supporters.
Their fury will only intensify if Celtic increase their early lead in the Premiership with victory at Ibrox, although it’s been a damaging week on the other side of Glasgow, too, after they were stunned by FC Kairat and crashed out of the Champions League.
Brendan Rodgers has expressed frustration at Celtic’s transfer business but the champions have won all three games to start their title defence and already sit six points clear of Rangers, who are yet to win.
Follow updates from Rangers v Celtic in the Old Firm, below:
Russell Martin ahead of facing Celtic
"It's our fourth league game, the manner of defeat (against Club Brugge) makes everything feel terrible.
"We've qualified for the Europa League and we've got a chance to put things right on Sunday. All focus is on that after Wednesday night. It's about responding properly.
"I think the only way you get fans back on side is by winning football matches, simple as that, and there's no bigger game than this one.
"It's one of the biggest games in the world in terms of the interest and everyone involved, and that's the brilliant thing about football that after the disappointment in midweek you have the opportunity to put things right."
Huge pressure on Russell Martin
Rangers could fall nine points behind Celtic if they lose at Ibrox.
Immediately after the thrashing to Club Brugge, Russell Martin confirmed he has the ongoing support of chief executive Patrick Stewart and director of football Kevin Thelwell.
Martin, who has recorded three wins in his first 10 matches in the role, also revealed he has since spoken to chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who led the American consortium including 49ers Enterprises that acquired a controlling stake in Rangers in June, in the wake of the disastrous defeat.
Celtic crash out of Champions League qualifying as transfer gamble backfires
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers struggled to mask his frustration over the club's Champions League play-off preparations after a shoot-out defeat against Kairat Almaty consigned them to the Europa League.
A failure to invest in attacking options came back to haunt Celtic during a goalless 210 minutes against the team from Kazakhstan and Rodgers hinted the club had manufactured their own stress.
Rangers fan group calls for Russell Martin to be sacked after Champions League routing
Russell Martin has retained the backing of the Rangers board but the oldest and biggest supporters group called for the head coach to be sacked in the wake of their battering in Belgium.
Martin got the ongoing support of his employers immediately after Wednesday's 6-0 defeat by Club Brugge and he will be in the dugout for Sunday's visit of Celtic.
But a 9-1 aggregate defeat in the Champions League play-offs has seen Martin well and truly lose the faith of supporters.
The Rangers head coach was met on his return with a banner attached to the Ibrox gates stating: "Get him out now before the seats are empty".
Good morning
After disastrous exits from the Champions League, a hurting Rangers and Celtic collide in the first Old Firm derby of the new season.
The two Scottish sides crashed out of European competition on back-to-back nights, with Celtic stunned on penalties by Kairat in Kazakhstan and Rangers thrashed by Club Brugge.
The 6-0 defeat in Belgian continued a terrible start at Ibrox for new manager Russell Martin, already under severe pressure just a handful of games into the season.
Having already fallen six points behind their rivals having drawn their first three games in the Scottish Premiership, victory at home may be a must for Rangers if they are to restore hope of a bright season ahead.
