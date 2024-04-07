Rangers take on Celtic today ( Getty Images )

Rangers host Celtic in an Old Firm clash that could potentially decide a thrilling Premiership title race. Celtic have won 11 of the last 12 titles and lead Rangers by a point, but the Ibrox side hold a game in hand and have been in superb form under Philippe Clement since a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park back in December.

Celtic also won 1-0 at Ibrox in September - against previous Rangers boss Michael Beale - but Brendan Rodgers’ side have since battled through injuries as their rivals have closed the gap. There will be one more Old Firm to play towards the end of the season, following the Premiership split.

However a title race that has already contained plenty of twists and turns could yet have a few more in store.

