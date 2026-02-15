Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV? Channel and how to watch Scottish Premiership fixture

Hearts take a five-point advantage over Rangers into their crucial trip to Ibrox

Hearts have beaten Rangers twice this season after 19 games without a victory
Hearts have beaten Rangers twice this season after 19 games without a victory (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Hearts face a huge test of their Scottish Premiership title credentials as they travel to second-placed Rangers with the chance to increase their advantage at the top.

The Jambos go to Ibrox five points clear of Rangers at the top, and with Celtic a point further behind - although they champions have a game in hand.

That’s thanks to Tuesday’s late win over rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle, which was followed by Rangers dropping points at fourth-placed Motherwell.

Hearts have won both of their meetings with Rangers this season, including their first win at Ibrox since 2014, as they look to become the first team outside of the Old Firm to win the title since 1985.

Recommended

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The Premiership fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off at Ibrox is at 4:30pm.

Team news

Max Aarons is a doubt for Rangers but Emmanuel Fernandez and Dujon Sterling could return to the starting line-up named by Danny Rohl.

Craig Halkett will return from suspension for Hearts but captain Lawrence Shankland is a long-term injury absentee and Cammy Devlin remains out.

Possible line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez; Meghoma, Raskin, Cukwauani; Skov Olsen, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti

Hearts XI: Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Leonard, Baningime; Chesnokov, Magnusson, Kyziridis; Braga

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in