Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group A meeting at Ibrox between Rangers and Liverpool

Sports Staff
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:31
Comments
Liverpool travel to Scotland for their second meeting with Rangers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool travel to Scotland for their second meeting with Rangers (Martin Rickett/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.

Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.

Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough test at what is likely to be a fierce Ibrox atmosphere, and defeat for the Reds could put their Champions League progress in danger.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Rangers vs Liverpool kicks off tonight, Wednesday 12 October, at 8pm BST.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK. Subscribers can stream the fixture live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Van Bronckhorst will likely revert to his preferred back four after trying a back five at Anfield. Alfredo Morelos is still searching for fitness after an injury layoff while James Sands is back from suspension.

Klopp has fresh injury worries after Luis Diaz suffered knee damage against Arsenal and Trent Alexander-Arnold twisted his ankle. Fabinho is likely to come back into the side in midfield. Arthur Melo is out until next year.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregory, Tavernier, Sands, Goldson, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Kamara, Sakala, Kent, Colak.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Prediction

Liverpool are out of form and have some injuries and this could be a good time to play them. Rangers may have been outplayed at Anfield but this will be a different game and the home crowd will help them to take something from the match. Rangers 2-2 Liverpool.

