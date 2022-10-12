Rangers vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group A meeting at Ibrox between Rangers and Liverpool
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight with fresh injury worries after a punishing defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. The 3-2 loss was worsened by the knee injury Luis Diaz sustained during the game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a knock to his ankle which forced him off at half-time.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over Liverpool at Ibrox.
Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the match?
Rangers vs Liverpool kicks off tonight, Wednesday 12 October, at 8pm BST.
How to watch
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK. Subscribers can stream the fixture live online via the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Van Bronckhorst will likely revert to his preferred back four after trying a back five at Anfield. Alfredo Morelos is still searching for fitness after an injury layoff while James Sands is back from suspension.
Klopp has fresh injury worries after Luis Diaz suffered knee damage against Arsenal and Trent Alexander-Arnold twisted his ankle. Fabinho is likely to come back into the side in midfield. Arthur Melo is out until next year.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers: McGregory, Tavernier, Sands, Goldson, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Kamara, Sakala, Kent, Colak.
Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota.
Prediction
Liverpool are out of form and have some injuries and this could be a good time to play them. Rangers may have been outplayed at Anfield but this will be a different game and the home crowd will help them to take something from the match. Rangers 2-2 Liverpool.
