Is Rangers vs PSV on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rangers and PSV meet for a second year in succession with a place in the Champions League group stages on the line.

The two-legged play-off encounter will determine which club is in the draw for the tournament proper on Thursday 31 August.

It was the Scottish side that progressed from this stage in 2022 with a narrow away victory, but Michael Beale’s side have endured a mixed start to the new season.

PSV, meanwhile, looked in good form in dispatching SK Sturm Graz by a 7-2 aggregate scoreline in the third qualifying round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs PSV?

The first leg of the Champions League play-off between Rangers and PSV is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 22 August at Ibrox in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+, the streaming home of the rebranded TNT Sports.

Team news

Ianis Hagi and Ridvan Yilmaz have been omitted from the Rangers squad, with the former potentially moving closer to an exit from the club. James Tavernier and Todd Cantwell were among those not involved in the cup win over Greenock Morton, but should return for the first leg.

Phillipp Mwene and Patrick van Aanholt have remained in the Netherlands due to injuries, leaving Peter Bosz with a slight problem at left back. New signing Sergino Dest is available after his loan move from Barcelona went through on Monday, but this first leg may come too soon for a full debut.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Cifuentes, Cantwell, Jack, l; Sima, Danilo, Dessers.

PSV Eindhoven: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sambo; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Til, Vertessen; De Jong.

Odds

Rangers win 2/1

Draw 13/5

PSV win 7/5

Prediction

A score draw leaves things in the balance ahead of next week’s second leg. Rangers 2-2 PSV