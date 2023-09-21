Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers have not had the ideal start to the Scottish Premiership season, and are already four points behind leaders Celtic.

But they will hope to fare better when it comes to the European competitions, and will start their tournament against Real Betis at the Ibrox on Thursday.

Real Betis have also not had the ideal start to the season, and go into the game 10th in La Liga after the opening five matches.

When is Rangers vs Real Betis?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 September at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Where can I watch it?

Rangers vs Real Betis will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

Team news

Rangers will be without former Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has sustained a knee injury.

Steven Davis and Kieran Dowell will also be sidelined.

Danilo sustained a compound fracture which required surgery and will be blow to the Scottish side.

Predicted lineup

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz, Raskin, Lundstram, Matondo, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima

Odds

Rangers 11/8

Draw 9/5

Betis 13/8

Prediction

It will be a close-fought game but Rangers will pip it spurred on by the home crowd advantage.

Rangers 2-1 Real Betis