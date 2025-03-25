Rangers fined €30,000 by Uefa for ‘discriminatory’ anti-woke banner as fans responsible face lifetime ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers have been hit with a €30,000 fine by Uefa for an anti-woke banner the club described as “shameful” and “embarrassing”.

A large banner reading “Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe” was unfurled at the Ibrox for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Turkish club Fenerbahce earlier this month.

The Scottish club won on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals but were charged by Uefa for the banner, which was held up by supporters in the Copland Stand.

A judge from Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the banner constituted “racist and/or discriminatory behaviour” on 24 March, resulting in a €30,000 fine.

Rangers released a statement after the charge, saying: “It is deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.”

Those sanctions include a closure of the Copland Stand in their next home game in Uefa competition, suspended for two years, meaning that if the club are hit with one more sanction for racist or discriminatory behaviour during that two-year period, that section of the ground will be closed off for their next European match.

Rangers have also been fined €8,000 for “improper conduct of the team”, €6,000 for the blocking of public passageways, and €4,500 for the throwing of objects during the same match, bringing the total to a hefty €48,500 for one game.

open image in gallery Rangers progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals with victory on penalties at the Ibrox ( Getty Images )

The club released a statement in response to the decision, saying: “This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute.

“Not only will the reputation and finances of the club be harmed by such a punishment, but the chances of the team in a potentially key European match will also suffer enormously, while thousands of innocent fans will be unable to attend a massive fixture.”

It added that the club was looking to hand down lifetime bans for the fans responsible for the banner.

“The strongest asset this football club has is our support, and the club knows the overwhelming majority of our supporters will be angered by these episodes and the consequences they have for the club and its supporters,” it concluded.