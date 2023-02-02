Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29.

The Manchester United centre-back won the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped his country reach the 2022 final in Qatar.

Varane won 93 international caps with France and said in a social media post that he lived out his childhood dream by winning the World Cup.

Varane said he was stepping aside as “the time has come for the new generation” of French players.

“We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance,” he said.

Recommended Jadon Sancho shines as Harry Maguire toils on contrasting nights for Manchester United

The former Real Madrid defender’s international retirement follows that of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Varane, who made his international debut in 2013, would have been a leading candidate to replace Lloris as France captain.

Varane’s final appearance for France was in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina, and the centre-back made six appearances as Les Bleus reached a second consecutive final.

Varane’s final appearance for France came in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina (Getty Images)

Varane played in every minute of France’s World Cup win in 2018, and scored in the quarter-final victory over Uruguay.

Varane said: “As a child, I remember following France 98. This team, these players who made us experience indescribable emotions.

“I dreamed of being our heroes and 20 years later I lived one of the best experiences of my life, one that made me really proud. We brought home the World Cup!

“I will never forget it. I still feel every single one of the emotions felt on that day, July 15, 2018. That was one of the most amazing and memorable moments of my life.

“This victory that we won all together would never have been possible without the support of Didier Deschamps, every member of the management and staff over the years, and my team-mates who have defended our shirt in every game we played.

“But more importantly, this victory would not have been possible without every single one of you supporting us along the way.

“Your fervour, the celebrations and the memories of our return to France will forever be etched in me.

“I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.