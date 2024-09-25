Raphael Varane announces retirement from football at age of 31

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Raphael Varane, a former World Cup winner with France and four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has retired from football at the age of 31.

The centre-back suffered a knee injury on his first appearance for Italian club Como last month, having left Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.

Varane made 95 appearances for United across three seasons with the club, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but his time at Old Trafford was disrupted by injury.

The defender had retired from international duty following the Qatar World Cup in 2022, four years on from playing a key part in France’s triumph in Russia.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Varane posted on Instagram. “It is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.”

More follows