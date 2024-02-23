Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been ruled out of the derby against Man City with a muscle injury that could sideline him for three weeks.

The in-form striker might miss four games, starting with Saturday’s home match against Fulham and including Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest.

It adds to manager Erik ten Hag’s injury problems after Luke Shaw was sidelined for months, potentially ending his season.

Hojlund has scored seven goals in his last six top-flight matches, becoming the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League games.

His absence leaves Ten Hag short of strikers, with Anthony Martial ruled out until April, and Marcus Rashford likely to be deployed as a centre-forward.

Hojlund joins a lengthy casualty list, with Lisandro Martinez not expected to return until April and Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also unavailable.

The Denmark international now faces a race against time to be fit for the Manchester derby against rivals City on 3 March.

