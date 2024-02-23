Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester United hit by Rasmus Hojlund injury blow after record Premier League streak

The striker had become the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League games - but is now an injury doubt ahead of the Manchester derby

Richard Jolly
Friday 23 February 2024 12:57
Comments
Close
Erik ten Hag talks up Rasmus Hojlund’s ability to ‘perform under stress’

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been ruled out of the derby against Man City with a muscle injury that could sideline him for three weeks.

The in-form striker might miss four games, starting with Saturday’s home match against Fulham and including Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest.

It adds to manager Erik ten Hag’s injury problems after Luke Shaw was sidelined for months, potentially ending his season.

Hojlund has scored seven goals in his last six top-flight matches, becoming the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League games.

Recommended

His absence leaves Ten Hag short of strikers, with Anthony Martial ruled out until April, and Marcus Rashford likely to be deployed as a centre-forward.

Hojlund joins a lengthy casualty list, with Lisandro Martinez not expected to return until April and Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also unavailable.

The Denmark international now faces a race against time to be fit for the Manchester derby against rivals City on 3 March.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in