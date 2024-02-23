Manchester United hit by Rasmus Hojlund injury blow after record Premier League streak
The striker had become the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League games - but is now an injury doubt ahead of the Manchester derby
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been ruled out of the derby against Man City with a muscle injury that could sideline him for three weeks.
The in-form striker might miss four games, starting with Saturday’s home match against Fulham and including Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest.
It adds to manager Erik ten Hag’s injury problems after Luke Shaw was sidelined for months, potentially ending his season.
Hojlund has scored seven goals in his last six top-flight matches, becoming the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League games.
His absence leaves Ten Hag short of strikers, with Anthony Martial ruled out until April, and Marcus Rashford likely to be deployed as a centre-forward.
Hojlund joins a lengthy casualty list, with Lisandro Martinez not expected to return until April and Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also unavailable.
The Denmark international now faces a race against time to be fit for the Manchester derby against rivals City on 3 March.
More follows
