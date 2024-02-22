Sir Jim Ratcliffe says his “preference” is to build a new stadium for Manchester United that can “serve the north of England”.

The club’s new co-owner spoke to BBC Sport about his plans, describing Old Trafford as “tired and in need of refurbishment”.

United have played at the 74,310-capacity ground since 1910.

“I think it would be fantastic for the north of England,” Ratcliffe said of a new stadium.

He added there is a “big argument” for regenerating the south side of Manchester, building a “state-of-the-art stadium” that can also host England games, Champions League and FA Cup finals.