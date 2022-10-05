RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Celtic look for their first Champions League win of the season as they take on RB Leipzig
Celtic travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in what is a significant clash in the Champions League group stages. The Scottish champions have one point from their opening two fixtures after securing a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and can take a huge step closer to reaching the knockouts if they win this evening.
RB Leipzig are bottom of Group F having lost both of their opening Champions League fixtures, but they come into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. This season’s Champions League campaign has been disappointing for the German side but they can get back on track by picking up three points against Celtic.
However, the Hoops have impressed in Europe so far even though their performances have not brought them the desired rewards. Manager Ange Postegolou was left frustrated that his side only managed to collect one point against Shakhtar but they are slowly building a belief that they can compete in Europe’s top competition. Will they earn their first Champions League win of the season?
Follow all the action as Celtic visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages:
‘It’ll be a tough match’
Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is expecting a difficult game ahead of tonight’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig in Germany.
“We know it’ll be a tough match. It’s a very high level of opponent.” he said, “All we can do is prepare a game plan to win the game and go and be aggressive and try to implement our style.
“We’ve got to take our chances when we get them and do a lot of things right defensively as well."
Jenz returns to Germany
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz returns home to Germany after a career that so far has taken him to England, Switzerland, France and Scotland.
“It’s nice to be back in Germany because I haven’t been here in a long time,” said the 23-year-old. “I have played a lot of my football abroad, so I’m a bit of an unknown in Germany.”
RB Leipzig vs Celtic
Celtic have never won an away European match in Germany in 13 previous attempts with three draws and 10 defeats. They have failed to score in nine of those games and scored just six goals in total.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic
RB Leipzig have faced Celtic twice previously, doing so in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage. Leipzig won 2-0 at home but lost 2-1 away.
Who will come out on top tonight?
‘We’ll give it 100%'
RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai spoke in the build-up to tonight’s match and promised that his team with give it their all this evening.
"We’ll give 100% tomorrow.” he said, “Even though we don’t have any points on the board yet, we still have a chance of progressing.
"What happened against Shakhtar [a 4-1 loss] is behind us now. That taught us that we have to be fully committed in every game, regardless of who the opposition is. We want to show that tomorrow."
Celtic in Germany
Celtic have failed to win any of their 13 games on German soil. Can they end that torrid run tonight?
Celtic team changes
Ange Postecoglou sticks with the same side that started against Motherwell at the weekend, with Stephen Welsh continuing at centre-back for the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers.
There are two changes from their last Champions League game against Shakhter Donetsk with Welsh and Daizen Maeda starting instead of Carter-Vickers and Saed Haksabanovic.
RB Leizig vs Celtic confirmed line-ups
RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvadriol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Andre Silva
Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota
