Live

RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Celtic look for their first Champions League win of the season as they take on RB Leipzig

Michael Jones
Wednesday 05 October 2022 17:17

Celtic prepare to face RB Leipzig in Group F of Champions League

Celtic travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in what is a significant clash in the Champions League group stages. The Scottish champions have one point from their opening two fixtures after securing a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and can take a huge step closer to reaching the knockouts if they win this evening.

RB Leipzig are bottom of Group F having lost both of their opening Champions League fixtures, but they come into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. This season’s Champions League campaign has been disappointing for the German side but they can get back on track by picking up three points against Celtic.

However, the Hoops have impressed in Europe so far even though their performances have not brought them the desired rewards. Manager Ange Postegolou was left frustrated that his side only managed to collect one point against Shakhtar but they are slowly building a belief that they can compete in Europe’s top competition. Will they earn their first Champions League win of the season?

Follow all the action as Celtic visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages:



Celtic facing Uefa action for fans’ ‘F*** the Crown’ banner

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings over an anti-monarchy banner displayed during a Champions League match on Wednesday night, but Rangers will not be punished for singing the national anthem before their game.

A banner in the Celtic section of the crowd at their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw read ‘F*** the Crown’ while another said ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

A Uefa statement read: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

“The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Celtic facing Uefa action for fans’ ‘F*** the Crown’ banner

The anti-monarchy banner was displayed during the Hoops’ Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday

Michael Jones5 October 2022 17:17


‘It’ll be a tough match’

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is expecting a difficult game ahead of tonight’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig in Germany.

“We know it’ll be a tough match. It’s a very high level of opponent.” he said, “All we can do is prepare a game plan to win the game and go and be aggressive and try to implement our style.

“We’ve got to take our chances when we get them and do a lot of things right defensively as well."

Michael Jones5 October 2022 17:12


Jenz returns to Germany

Celtic’s Moritz Jenz returns home to Germany after a career that so far has taken him to England, Switzerland, France and Scotland.

“It’s nice to be back in Germany because I haven’t been here in a long time,” said the 23-year-old. “I have played a lot of my football abroad, so I’m a bit of an unknown in Germany.”

Michael Jones5 October 2022 17:07


RB Leipzig vs Celtic

Celtic have never won an away European match in Germany in 13 previous attempts with three draws and 10 defeats. They have failed to score in nine of those games and scored just six goals in total.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 17:02


RB Leipzig vs Celtic

RB Leipzig have faced Celtic twice previously, doing so in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage. Leipzig won 2-0 at home but lost 2-1 away.

Who will come out on top tonight?

Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:57


European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes football is “sick” and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health.

The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.

While the six English sides withdrew, Real, along with Barcelona and Juventus, refused to renounce the ESL, which Perez reiterated his support for at his club’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president

Florentino Perez reiterated his support for the proposed breakaway league at his club’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:52


‘We’ll give it 100%'

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai spoke in the build-up to tonight’s match and promised that his team with give it their all this evening.

"We’ll give 100% tomorrow.” he said, “Even though we don’t have any points on the board yet, we still have a chance of progressing.

"What happened against Shakhtar [a 4-1 loss] is behind us now. That taught us that we have to be fully committed in every game, regardless of who the opposition is. We want to show that tomorrow."

Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:46


Celtic in Germany

Celtic have failed to win any of their 13 games on German soil. Can they end that torrid run tonight?

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:41


Celtic team changes

Ange Postecoglou sticks with the same side that started against Motherwell at the weekend, with Stephen Welsh continuing at centre-back for the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers.

There are two changes from their last Champions League game against Shakhter Donetsk with Welsh and Daizen Maeda starting instead of Carter-Vickers and Saed Haksabanovic.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:36


RB Leizig vs Celtic confirmed line-ups

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvadriol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Andre Silva

Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota

Michael Jones5 October 2022 16:30

