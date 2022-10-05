✕ Close Celtic prepare to face RB Leipzig in Group F of Champions League

Celtic travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in what is a significant clash in the Champions League group stages. The Scottish champions have one point from their opening two fixtures after securing a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and can take a huge step closer to reaching the knockouts if they win this evening.

RB Leipzig are bottom of Group F having lost both of their opening Champions League fixtures, but they come into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. This season’s Champions League campaign has been disappointing for the German side but they can get back on track by picking up three points against Celtic.

However, the Hoops have impressed in Europe so far even though their performances have not brought them the desired rewards. Manager Ange Postegolou was left frustrated that his side only managed to collect one point against Shakhtar but they are slowly building a belief that they can compete in Europe’s top competition. Will they earn their first Champions League win of the season?

Follow all the action as Celtic visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages: