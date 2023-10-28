Jump to content

Liveupdated1698517443

RB Leipzig vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 16:30
Comments
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig face Köln in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698517409

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Match ends, RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0.

28 October 2023 19:23
1698517393

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0.

28 October 2023 19:23
1698517367

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 19:22
1698517343

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

28 October 2023 19:22
1698517266

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Goal! RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0. Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

28 October 2023 19:21
1698517228

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig).

28 October 2023 19:20
1698517171

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Luca Kilian.

28 October 2023 19:19
1698517169

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross.

28 October 2023 19:19
1698517041

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Goal! RB Leipzig 5, 1. FC Köln 0. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

28 October 2023 19:17
1698517040

RB Leipzig vs Köln

Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.

28 October 2023 19:17

