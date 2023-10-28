RB Leipzig vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena
Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig face Köln in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0.
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0.
Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Goal! RB Leipzig 6, 1. FC Köln 0. Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Luca Kilian.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross.
Goal! RB Leipzig 5, 1. FC Köln 0. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.
