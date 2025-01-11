Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Reading vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
A general view of The Madejski Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reading face Burnley in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Reading vs Burnley

Goal! Reading 1, Burnley 2. Zian Flemming (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mike Trésor.

11 January 2025 17:05

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved.

11 January 2025 17:03

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box.

11 January 2025 17:02

Reading vs Burnley

Substitution, Burnley. Zian Flemming replaces Ashley Barnes.

11 January 2025 17:00

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

11 January 2025 16:59

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box.

11 January 2025 16:59

Reading vs Burnley

First Half Extra Time begins Reading 1, Burnley 1.

11 January 2025 16:56

Reading vs Burnley

Substitution, Reading. Tyler Sackey replaces Jayden Wareham.

11 January 2025 16:56

Reading vs Burnley

Second Half ends, Reading 1, Burnley 1.

11 January 2025 16:51

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Joe Bauress (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

11 January 2025 16:51

