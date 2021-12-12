Is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch LaLiga fixture
All you need to know ahead of the Madrid derby
Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions of Spain but they come into the derby against Real Madrid 10 points off the pace.
Los Blancos are flying on a run of nine straight wins in all competitions and they are unbeaten in eight in LaLiga. Boosted by the massive improvement in Vinicius Jr in particular this season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team look well-placed to reclaim the title - and that will be even more in evidence if they win this encounter.
Atletico have struggled to hit the heights of last season’s title-winning campaign and are hit by injuries to a couple of key players for this match.
A win would restore confidence though and no Diego Simeone side will give anything less than everything in the biggest of matches.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 12 December at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
The major worry for the home side is Karim Benzema, who missed midweek in Europe. They are hopeful he’ll return, however. Gareth Bale is back in the squad after injury.
Atletico are still without Luis Suarez and Kieran Trippier, while Stefan Savic is out injured too. Felipe is available after a European ban and Josema Gimenez is fit.
Predicted line-ups
RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio
ATM - Oblak, Felipe, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Llorente, Koke, de Paul, Lemar, Carrasco, Cunha, Griezmann
Odds
Real 11/10
Draw 28/11
Atleti 14/5
Prediction
Ancelotti’s team to turn it on in a big game and extend their lead at the top of the table. Real 2-1 Atletico.
