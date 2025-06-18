The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal LIVE: Trent Alexander-Arnold set to make debut in Club World Cup
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday
Real Madrid open up their Club World Cup campaign with a clash against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on Wednesday evening.
Both clubs are going through slight transitional periods with Madrid now under the management of Xabi Alonso following his exceptional spell with Bayer Leverkusen and Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the end of last season.
Alonso will hope to impose his own style of play on the Spanish giants and that could include handing debuts to new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are now coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi after he left the club following their defeat to PSG in the Champions League final. The Saudi side were desperate to bring in a big name signing ahead of the tournament but failed in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen.
Club World Cup results so far
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
When and where is Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal?
Real Madrid face Al Hilal at 3pm ET in Miami on Wednesday, June 18 which equates to 8pm BST.
The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, which is the home of NFL outfit Miami Dolphins, and holds just over 65,000 spectators.
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal!
All eyes will be on Real’s new boys - whether that be on the pitch or the touchline - with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen in line to be handed debuts by new boss Xabi Alonso.
Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are now coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi after he left the club following their defeat to PSG in the Champions League final.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news, right here.
