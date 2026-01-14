Real Madrid hit ‘rock bottom’ after Copa del Rey defeat to second-tier side

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa suffered an embarrassing defeat in his first match in charge as second-tier Albacete produced a stunning Copa del Rey upset.

Jefte Betancor struck a brilliant winner deep into stoppage time at Estadio Carlos Belmonte as Albacete snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory in the round-of-16 tie. It was the third time the hosts had led on the night and substitute Betancor’s second of the game and this time Real could not fight back.

Javi Villar opened the scoring for the team 17th in the Segunda Division after 42 minutes but Real replied before the break through Franco Mastantuono.

Betancor thought he had won it when he came off the bench to put his side ahead for a second time eight minutes from time but Gonzalo Garcia levelled again in the first minute of stoppage time.

Yet it was not enough to spare Real’s embarrassment as Betancor had the final say from a late breakaway.

It was a dismal start for Arbeloa, who succeeded the sacked Xabi Alonso on Monday.

The former Real and Liverpool defender selected a largely second-string side and they struggled to impose themselves on their lowly opponents, while poor visibility shrouded large portions of the match due to the dense fog, adding to the drama.

The night was marred before kick-off, however, with fans outside the stadium targeting Vinicius Jr with racist chants. Once the match began, the Brazilian was booed throughout and struggled to ‹influence proceedings as Albacete double- and triple-marked him on the left wing.

The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute after a spell of pressure. A dangerous corner from Jose Lazo found Javier Villar at the near post, with the defender rising highest to head past Real's stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, sending the crowd into raptures.

open image in gallery Albacete stunned Real Madrid (AP Photo/Jose Breton) ( AP )

However, their joy was short-lived, as Real struck back just before half-time when a marauding Vinicius won a corner, which Arda Guler swung into the six-yard box.

Dean Huijsen's initial header was brilliantly saved by Albacete keeper Raul Lizoain, but Franco Mastantuono pounced on the rebound and smashed it home to level the score.

Albacete regained the lead in the 82nd minute after substitute Agus Medina's shot from the edge of the box forced a superb save from Lunin. From the resulting corner, Real's defence failed to clear their lines, allowing an unmarked Betancor to find the net with a venomous strike from the far post.

open image in gallery ESPAÑA-COPA ( AP )

Real Madrid thought they had rescued the tie in stoppage time when Guler's cross was met by Gonzalo Garcia, whose towering header beat Lizoain to make it 2-2. But as the visitors pressed for a late winner, they left themselves exposed at the back.

Four minutes into added time, Jefte broke free on the counter-attack. His initial effort was blocked by Dani Carvajal, but the forward kept his composure, collected the rebound, and unleashed a sublime right-footed strike into the top corner to seal a shock victory for the hosts.

“We've hit rock bottom; we've been knocked out by a second division team,” Real captain Carvajal told reporters. “You have to face up to it when you lose, and that's what we have to do now. We, the players, are the ones ultimately responsible. There's little else I can say.”