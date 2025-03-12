Is Atletico vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid renew their rivalry in the Champions League, with the holders taking a 2-1 lead into tonight’s last-16 second leg at the Metropolitano.

Braham Diaz’s goal settled last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, after Julian Alvarez had cancelled out Rodrygo’s opener in what was a largely scrappy Madrid derby.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico suffered a potentially damaging 2-1 defeat at Getafe at the weekend, which allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s team to go above them into second with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Arsenal fans may be among the keen observes ahead of what is a fascinating tie, with the Gunners set to face the winners after taking a 7-1 lead into their second leg against PSV.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at the Metropolitano.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:30pm. It will also be shown on Discovery +. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Kylian Mbappe missed most of Real Madrid's team training session on Tuesday but he is expected to be fit. Jude Bellingham is set to return from suspension for Real Madrid after missing the first leg last week. But Dani Ceballos now has a hamstring injury and Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are long-term absentees.

Atletico veteran Koke is unavailable but Cesar Azpilicueta has returned from a spell on the sidelines. Apart from that, Atletico have no fitness concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Javi Galan; Simeone, Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe