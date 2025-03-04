Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid continue their Champions League defence in a tantalising last 16 tie against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

After dumping Man City out of Europe in the play-off round, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s electic hat-trick in the second leg, Carlo Ancelotti’s side bid to advance to the last eight.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico are among the contenders this year after an impressive run in the group stage and will still be hoping to gain some kind of revenge after heartbreaking defeats to their rivals in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

The sides drew 1-1 in February in La Liga, with Mbappe cancelling out Julian Alvarez's opener.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 4 March at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Coverage follows Club Brugge v Aston Villa, with build-up starting at 5pm GMT. You can watch a live stream via the Discovery+ app or on a browser for mobile devices.

Team news

Jude Bellingham is banned for the first leg after a third yellow card in the competition in the second leg of the play-off tie against Man City.

Ancelotti’s side will also be without the injured Eder Militao (knee), Dani Carvajal (knee), Dani Ceballos (hamstring) and Jesus Vallejo (hamstring), but he could welcome back Federico Valverde, who has resumed training.

If Valverde starts at right-back over Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio could start over David Alaba.

The visitors are without the injured Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke. Alvarez could come in for Alexander Sorloth.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Brahim; Rodrygo, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan; Giuliano, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez

Odds

Real Madrid win - 5/6

Draw - 11/4

Atletico Madrid win - 29/10

Prediction

No Jude Bellingham is a blow, but Real Madrid still have plenty of firepower, their mentality should also mean less panic should the first leg drift towards a stalemate, knowing they can go anywhere and reverse a tie given their recent history. Atletico could hold on for a draw in a repeat of the last meeting to leave this tie delicately poised. Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid